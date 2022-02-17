Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $119.59 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

