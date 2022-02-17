Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1,835.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

