Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,175,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

