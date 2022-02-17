Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.90

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.90 and last traded at C$40.90, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

