GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.