GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $285,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

