GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRKL opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $232,292. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
