GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,620 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 304,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

