GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 11,830 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

