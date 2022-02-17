Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

