Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 62.2% in January

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

