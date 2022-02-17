Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 13%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG)’s stock price shot up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 169,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 164,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
