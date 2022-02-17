Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Up 67.2% in January

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,501 shares of company stock valued at $392,893. 68.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

GLSI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

