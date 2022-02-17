GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GERS remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.