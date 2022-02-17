Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

