Green Plains Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

