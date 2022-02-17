Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.68).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.95) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 636 ($8.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 738.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

