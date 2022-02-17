Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

GLDD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $980.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.