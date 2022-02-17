Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
GLDD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $980.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.