Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,500 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 631,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 3,186,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,213. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

