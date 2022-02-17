GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $9,271.35 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,271.35 and $23.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,082,403 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

