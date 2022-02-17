Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

GTE stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

