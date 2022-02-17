GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

