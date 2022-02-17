Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $83,365.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.07073996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.31 or 1.00268273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

