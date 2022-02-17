Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 144.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.31. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

