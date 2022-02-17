Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

