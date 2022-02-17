Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

