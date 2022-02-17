Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of GT opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 909,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

