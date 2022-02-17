Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UA. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE UA opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

