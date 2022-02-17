Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 82,362 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGAC. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in IG Acquisition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IG Acquisition by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IGAC stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.