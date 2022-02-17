Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 138,461 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $7,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $4,117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

