Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 96,701 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,781 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.