Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 480,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.69%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

