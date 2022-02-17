Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of GOGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 480,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.69%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
