Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.66

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 628981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
