Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.66

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 628981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,033,000 after purchasing an additional 330,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after purchasing an additional 351,849 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

