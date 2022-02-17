Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 37,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,939,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

