Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 37,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,939,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.90.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
