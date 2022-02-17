Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.
GMED stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
