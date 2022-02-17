Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

GMED stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

