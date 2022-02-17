Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,621. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Industrial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

