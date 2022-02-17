Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of GLBE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $103,772,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

