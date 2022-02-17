Glencore plc Announces Dividend of $0.13 (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 423.75 ($5.73) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £55.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99).

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.