Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.32

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 8729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glatfelter by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

