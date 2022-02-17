Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 577,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

