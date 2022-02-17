German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of GABC opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

