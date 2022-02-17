Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Primo Water worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

PRMW stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.30.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

