Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

