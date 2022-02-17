Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.03 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vodafone Group worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.