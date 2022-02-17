Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.95 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.