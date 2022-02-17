Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 58,323 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RPT Realty by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

