Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 407,108 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 92.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 627.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 966,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SENS stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

