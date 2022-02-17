GeoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $516,763.40 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $516,763.40 and approximately $103.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.43 or 0.99998085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00289946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

