General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

