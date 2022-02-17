Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.71.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.16. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

